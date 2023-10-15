Liverpool now want to splash out on ‘outstanding’ £320k-a-week forward

Coming off a busy summer, it looks like Liverpool are already making plans for the next few windows as well.

The Reds splashed out on a number of new midfielders this summer and so far, it’s worked out well. The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have settled in well, while the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are back to playing near their best too.

However, it seems like the Reds could be planning for life after Salah and are planning a bid for rapid German winger, Leroy Sane.

Liverpool want to spend big on Leroy Sane

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are looking at signing Sane and are even believed to be willing to break their transfer record to sign him.

Sane has been one of Bayern’s key players ever since he moved their from Manchester City. However, there has been talk that he has a few attitude problems and there’s even been talk of a fallout with Sadio Mane in Munich.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

That could leave the door open for Sane to move to Liverpool, if Bayern are indeed willing to sell.

Should Sane join the Reds, he’d become one of the highest earners at the club given he earns more than £300k-a-week in Germany. At the moment, Mo Salah tops the earnings chart on £350k-a-week at Anfield.

Ideal Salah replacement

When you look at how Mo Salah plays and how Leroy Sane plays when he’s in full flow, you’d have to say he looks the ideal replacement.

It’s obvious Liverpool are looking for a replacement for Salah at some point in the near future.

Saudi interest is not going away and after the Reds held onto their talisman this time around, there is a general acceptance that Salah will end up moving on to the Middle East.

If Sane is to be the one who comes in to replace Salah, then Liverpool fans can have little to grumble about really. Still just 27, Sane has plenty of life left in him at the top level.