Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo reacts to Sven Botman's first senior international call-up











Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has congratulated Newcastle United defender Sven Botman on his call-up to the Dutch national team.

The squad has announced last week, with Botman earning his first ever senior call-up.

It’s hard to argue that’s it’s not been thoroughly deserved given how well he’s played for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe threw Botman into the Newcastle team very early in the season and hasn’t looked back.

The £90,000-a-week defender has been sensational and help the Magpies reach a cup final and challenge for a Champions League spot.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Eddie Howe has already admitted he loves Botman and is a massive fan of the 23-year-old.

Botman could line up alongside Cody Gakpo’s club teammate Virgil van Dijk after his first call-up.

The Netherlands have plenty of defensive options, including Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake.

However, Botman will back himself to hold his own in the squad as they look to qualify for the European Championships.

Gakpo congratulates Botman on Netherlands call-up

The defender took to Instagram to share some pictures of him joining up with the squad.

Botman simply used the caption, “International duty”, and Gakpo replied with a fire emoji, and was clearly happy to his friend earn a call-up.

Plenty of his Newcastle teammates were pleased too, with Sean Longstaff replying, “Proud”, while Alexander Isak loved his announcement.

Cody Gakpo congratulates Sven Botman on Netherlands call-up. Cr. (svenbotman_) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Botman actually turned down a call-up to the Netherlands under-21 squad at the beginning of his Newcastle career.

His coach at the time wasn’t happy, but Botman wanted to concentrate on cementing his place in Eddie Howe’s side.

He would have been disappointed to have missed out on the World Cup squad, but has since proved he’s more than capable of playing at the highest level.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

He’s already been described as ‘indispensable’ to Newcastle, and could be a fixture in the side for years to come.

Botman already has a surprising league title to his name during his time at Lille.

There will be plenty of Newcastle fans who hope he can help them achieve a similar feat at St. James’ Park during his time at the club.

Show all