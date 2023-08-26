Liverpool now want to sign Federico Chiesa’s ‘very good and intelligent’ teammate

Liverpool could be in for a busy final week of the transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks for more additions.

It’s been a frantic window for the Reds. They were raided by the Saudi League for key players and are still set to fight off a bid for Mo Salah as well. New signings have arrived, such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Despite signing Wataru Endo last week, Liverpool are thought to still be keen on a new midfielder.

And according to Calciomercato, Liverpool could also make a move for Italian defender Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus.

CM claims that Liverpool have joined Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in the race to try and sign Cambiaso.

The Juventus full-back has done well in Turin and won praise from Max Allegri as well.

“It wasn’t a surprise, Andrea is very good and intelligent. When Chiesa opens up, he understands the action and cuts inside,” Allegri said of his full-back.

Juventus paid around £8m to sign Cambiaso but could well look for a higher fee to consider selling.

Of course, Cambiaso is a teammate of Federico Chiesa, a player who Liverpool have been linked with all summer long.

A new defender could help Liverpool

With Liverpool pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch, there is always going to be room in this Reds side for a new full-back or two.

Cambiaso is a player who has done well with Juventus and it’s clear why teams want to sign him in England.

Liverpool are going to face a busy old week this week you feel. A new midfielder remains the key priority but if a defender can be brought in as well, then that’s a huge bonus.