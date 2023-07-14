Tottenham now looking into signing £8m defender Antonio Conte really wanted at Spurs

One of Antonio Conte’s former Tottenham targets could now be headed to Spurs.

Indeed, according to Di Marzio, Tottenham are now looking into the idea of signing Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus and they have probed his agents about a move.

The Italian full-back was strongly linked to Tottenham during Antonio Conte’s time as gaffer, and now, Spurs look set to go back in for the player.

It’s not all that surprising to see Tottenham revisiting this one. After all, they’re still very much active in the Serie A market.

After signing Guglielmo Vicario, it was clear to see that the north London club’s Serie A trolley dash wasn’t over just yet, and perhaps that’s something to do with the fact that Fabio Paratici is reportedly still being consulted as a special advisor on transfers.

Indeed, Paratici reportedly still has a hand in Tottenham’s transfer planning, and given that Cambiaso was targeted under his regime while Conte was gaffer, it’s fair to assume that he may well be driving this interest as well.

In all honesty, the £8m man could well be a better fit for Ange Postecoglou than he ever was for Antonio Conte.

The £8m defender operated very much as a full-back last season rather than as a wing-back, and that will work in Ange Postecoglou’s four-at-the-back system rather than Conte’s preferred 3-4-3.

That being said though, Cambiaso is a versatile player having featured as a right-back and a central midfielder at times, so he would add more depth to this Spurs side if they were to get this deal done.

Of course, there’s a long way to go before we can say this one is close to being done, but given Spurs’ need for a left-back and their long-standing interest in this player, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.