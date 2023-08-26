Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that the relationship between Liverpool duo Jurgen Klopp and Mohammed Salah is ‘not good’ amid claims the winger is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Salah has been heavily linked with a surprise move to the Middle East over the past week as Al-Ittihad are reportedly weighing up a record-breaking offer to sign the Egyptian star.

The 31-year-old has starred under Jurgen Klopp over the years and is undoubtedly one of the best right-sided forwards in world football.

And while it seems unlikely the Reds will allow their star man to move on this late in the window, Bailey has suggested all is not well between Salah and Klopp.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Bailey on Salah and Klopp

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey discussed Al-Ittihad’s interest in signing Salah this summer.

“What we’re hearing from Saudi is it’s more verbal offers coming in,” the 90 Min journalist said. “It’s more they’re confirming to Liverpool they will do the deal if it’s available.

“It’s coming from the Pro League, Al-Ittihad, who are looking to do it. We did a story earlier in the summer saying Mo Salah was one of the key targets for the Pro League, they’re looking to sign the best players in the world.”

He added: “In terms of him personally, from what we’re being told, he would become the highest-paid player in world football. He would surpass Ronaldo.

“That’s how highly Mo Salah is regarded. A few people might raise their eyebrows at that but Salah in Saudi Arabia is the biggest name in world football, he really is.

“They will pay whatever it takes. There’s no fee being put on the table by Liverpool. My understanding is, to get him they’d have to break Liverpool’s record sale, which as we know is £115 million for Coutinho from Barcelona. So, that’s what they’d have to pay to get him.”

Bailey went on to discuss the relationship between Klopp and Salah amid links to a move to Saudi Arabia.

“We know Salah is open to it in terms of if it lands on his table, he probably would take it,” he said. “A lot of reasons behind this. We did an interview with Mamdouh Eid, one of the most powerful men in Egyptian football, a friend of Mo Salah, and he intimated about not how unhappy he was, but he wasn’t happy about the treatment Mo Salah was getting.

“And that is the feeling in Egypt, they don’t like how Jurgen Klopp is treating him. This has been bubbling under, we’ve talked about this before the relationship between Salah and Klopp, it’s always been bubbling under. We don’t think that relationship is all sweetness and happiness, it really isn’t. It’s not good.

“Al-Ittihad think there’s a chink, they think there’s a glimmer of light there, and that’s why they’re doing it.

“They think there’s a chance here, that’s why they’re progressing, it’s why they’re talking with Salah’s people. There’s no point in getting it done with Liverpool if they know Salah’s not doing it, but he will. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible by any stretch of the imagination.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It would be a massive surprise to see Liverpool offload Salah, especially with just under a week left in the transfer window.

The current right-sided forward options on the market are thin to say the least and if the Reds do sell Salah for a huge fee, it will only make it all the more difficult for them to replace the Egyptian star.

Klopp has already made it clear that Liverpool won’t be entertaining any offers for Salah this summer and it’s difficult to see their stance changing before next week’s deadline.