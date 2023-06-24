Liverpool told they can sign Federico Chiesa for £52m – Report

Liverpool are not being ruled out of the race to sign Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, as a scramble for his signature gets underway.

The Reds have been linked with Chiesa over the last few weeks and there is a growing sense that the Italian might actually end up in the Premier League.

The likes of Newcastle are keen, while in Europe, Bayern Munich and others have shown interest. Aston Villa, too, are said to have put in a bid.

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport, it is actually Liverpool who seem to have advanced more than anyone else.

Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Liverpool in mix for Federico Chiesa

While some more local reports have played down claims that Chiesa is a target, reports in Italy continue to link Liverpool with him.

Indeed, GDS actually claims the Reds have launched a £40m move for the forward. This has been rejected by Juve, but there is hope a deal can be done for not much more.

GDS reports that a fee of around £52m will be enough to get Juventus to the table. And given that is just £12m more than Liverpool have already bid, it might well be of interest.

Chiesa has starred for Juve ever since signing and played a crucial role as Italy won Euro 2020. However, with off-field problems once again dominating in Turin, he could well be sold.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A superstar signing

It would be quite something if Liverpool did manage to sign the ‘superstar‘ that is Federico Chiesa.

It’s not every day players of this quality come on the market. Liverpool are right to be in the mix here and even if it does get played down a touch over here, it’s clear there is interest.

Should Chiesa wind up at Anfield, it would give the Reds quite the frontline. So much so, that a title challenge would surely be back on the cards.