Liverpool now set Diogo Jota asking price, summer move could be on the cards











Liverpool have now set their asking price for forward Diogo Jota ahead of the summer transfer window.

Football Transfers have now outlined who could be on their way out of Anfield before the start of next season.

It’s been a far from ideal season for Diogo Jota at Liverpool.

He really found his feet at the club last season, after being a bit-part player when he first arrived from Wolves.

His £41m move looked to be paying off quickly, after scoring 15 league goals last year.

However, the ‘top class’ attacker has had to battle back from serious calf and hamstring injuries around this campaign.

It meant he missed the World Cup with Portugal, and saw the Reds recruit another forward in his position.

Cody Gakpo arrived from PSV Eindhoven, and has already adapted to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He had his ‘best game’ in a Liverpool shirt at the weekend against Manchester United, netting an impressive brace.

Having started the last two games, the left winger was only used as a late substitute on Sunday.

And now Liverpool may have set their asking price for Jota with the summer transfer window approaching.

Liverpool set Jota asking price

The report from Football Transfers suggests Liverpool will demand €70m [£62m] for Jota in the summer.

They go on to say the increase competition for his position is a key factor, although he is happy at the club.

Roberto Firmino is on his way out of Liverpool, but that still leaves them oversubscribed with attackers.

Jota, Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and even Fabio Carvalho are all fighting over two places in the side.

The Portuguese forward certainly has a lot to offer Liverpool still, but may not earn the minutes he desires.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool may have a big decision on their hands if someone comes in and matches Jota’s asking price this summer.

He’s proven his Premier League quality, and could end up making Liverpool regret selling him if he was to leave.

