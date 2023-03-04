Jamie Carragher reacts to Roberto Firmino's impending Liverpool exit











Jamie Carragher has reacted to the news that Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

His contract expires in June and the Brazilian forward has decided not to renew it and move onto pastures new ahead of the new campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s first great Reds front three is breaking up, with Sadio Mane going to Bayern Munich last summer and now Firmino going.

It is down to the German to rebuild, and he has got the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo through the door already with that in mind.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher reacts to Roberto Firmino exit

Carragher paid tribute to the Brazilian forward on Twitter as the new emerged, saying: “If the reports about Firmino leaving at the end of the season are true, I do think it’s best for all parties.

“He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front threes we’ve seen.”

Firmino has been at Liverpool since the start of the Klopp era, and the German played him as a false nine who was so important to the success of the club in recent years.

The key for Klopp now is to find the balance in his new front three, with Mo Salah keen on running directly in from the right.

That means someone has to pull defenders out of position, but Darwin Nunez does not drop deep in the same way Firmino does.

The Reds need to revamp their midfield, which will give their whole side a lift next season, but moving on from Firmino will not be easy.