Andy Robertson now says Cody Gakpo just had his 'best game' for Liverpool











Andy Robertson has now said that forward Cody Gakpo has just had his best game for Liverpool.

Robertson was speaking after Liverpool’s incredible 7-0 win over Manchester United.

The Scottish defender set up Cody Gakpo’s first goal on the night with a fantastic pass.

The Dutchman took one touch in the box before firing the ball into the bottom corner past David de Gea.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Gakpo then doubled his tally minutes after the half-time break with a perfectly placed dinked finish from a tight angle.

It gave Liverpool a three-goal lead that at the time looked to have put the result beyond any doubt.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side kicked on and put the visitors to the sword, scoring four more times before the full-time whistle.

Gakpo wasn’t just fantastic in front of goal, but caused Manchester United misery all over the pitch too.

He drew two poor fouls from Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay that saw the pair booked within minutes of each other.

Andy Robertson now believes Gakpo has just played his best game for Liverpool.

It would be hard to argue against that with the Dutchman playing a key part in a piece of Liverpool history.

Liverpool defender Robertson hails Gakpo show

Speaking to the club’s official website about the 23-year-old, Robertson said: “Yeah, Cody’s best game for Liverpool.

“Obviously, it’s been a short Liverpool career so far but I thought he was outstanding.

“His confidence for both goals was outstanding.”

Michael Owen singled Gakpo out for praise yesterday, and would have been proud of both of his finishes.

The £35m January signing has taken some time to adapt to his new surrounding after arriving from PSV Eindhoven.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joined Robertson in praising Gakpo, as well as his fellow forward Darwin Nunez.

With Roberto Firmino set to move on in the summer, the pair will need to form a strong partnership at Anfield.

Gakpo has now shown he can perform against one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.

With a place in the top four now in sight, Liverpool are hitting form at the perfect time.

That’s thanks in large part to the likes of Gakpo and Nunez starting to adapt to England’s top flight.

Show all