Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star Diogo Jota is 'top class', he's barely been able to start all season











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has singled out Diogo Jota for praise ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow.

Klopp was speaking to the press, via the Liverpool Echo, ahead of their rearranged Premier League fixture.

Liverpool have had to deal with a huge number of injuries this season.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez have been ruled out of tomorrow’s clash.

Klopp has been able to welcome back Diogo Jota to action in the past couple of weeks.

The 26-year-old came off the bench against Everton, Newcastle and Real Madrid.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He was finally welcomed back to the starting line-up for Liverpool 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

It was just his third Premier League start of the season, a frustrating tally for such a talented player.

Klopp has now showered Jota with praise as he continues to get closer to playing 90 minutes for Liverpool.

Having played over an hour just three days ago, that’s unlikely to be tomorrow.

Liverpool boss Klopp impressed with Jota

Asked about the Portuguese international’s return, Klopp said: “Massive [Jota being back].

“Diogo is an exceptional player, he needs to get rhythm now.

“He was tired after the game on Saturday and we have to see. He will definitely be involved again if nothing happens.

“Top class player, versatile. Helpful for this busy period.”

Jota was just a month away from featuring for his country in Qatar when he suffered a serious calf injury.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He was stretchered off deep into injury time against Manchester City in October, and missed four months of action.

Klopp was quick to praise Jota after Liverpool’s draw with Palace at the weekend.

He missed a fantastic chance with his head against Newcastle to return to scoring ways the week before.

That could be put down to a lack of match sharpness, but will be something he needs to cut out quickly.

It will be interesting to see how many minutes Klopp thinks the 26-year-old is fit to play during this intense schedule.

Show all