Liverpool now in pole position to sign midfielder compared to Steven Gerrard











Liverpool are branching out their search for new midfielders and are apparently ahead of the rest when it comes to signing Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

Veiga is emerging as one of the standout talents in Europe after a fine season in La Liga. He is being watched by a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

However, according to TeamTalk, it is Liverpool who could end up moving for Veiga over the summer months.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool want to sign Gabri Veiga

TeamTalk reports how Real Madrid had initially planned to sign Veiga. However, their decision to go all out for Jude Bellingham – ahead of Liverpool – has left the door open for the Reds.

It’s claimed that Madrid were hoping to sign Veiga and then loan him out. But now, it seems Liverpool are in pole position for the youngster.

Veiga, 20, has already been lauded back in Spain for his talents. Compared to both Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard already, the Spaniard has made quite the impression.

Veiga is said to have a release clause of just £35m in his current Celta contract. That sort of fee could tempt the Reds, who are keen to add new midfielders.

Liverpool are continuing to press on with their pursuit of Mason Mount, while Alexis Mac Allister is also said to be close to signing.

TBR’s View: One to be excited about at Anfield

Any comparison to Mr Gerrard is always going to go down well with the Liverpool faithful. Of course, that also brings added pressure as well.

But Gabri Veiga does seem to be a good fit for Liverpool. Yes, at 20, he might need some refining work and a bit of time to really get going.

However, he seems to have a bit of everything to his game. And with Jurgen Klopp guiding him, he could star for Liverpool given the chance.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images