Liverpool working to sign 'one of the best' midfielders around, alongside Mac Allister - report











The latest reports suggest that Liverpool still want to sign Mason Mount, and they will continue to pursue him even if they manage to sign Alexis Mac Allister.

Football.London reports that Liverpool are the clear front-runners to sign the Brighton attacking midfielder. If they manage to sign him, this transfer will not impact their pursuit for Chelsea attacking midfielder Mount. They will still push to sign him as well.

Jurgen Klopp wants to take advantage over the fact that Mount only has 12 months left on his contract and his future at Chelsea is still in doubt.

Anfield is a genuine possibility for Mount. His last contract discussions with Chelsea saw the two parties way off when it comes to an agreement in salary.

(Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool still want Mason Mount even if they sign Alexis Mac Allister

It is very exciting for Liverpool fans that they want to sign both attacking midfielders. It emphasises the lack of quality Liverpool have in attacking midfield this season.

Their midfield has been a huge issue this season. Due to this they have been inconsistent at parts of the campaign. They seem to have got some of their momentum and could make a late claim for a top four. If they do not qualify for the Champions League then they will look back at some of their poorer results and think what could have been.

Mount has not been at his best this season. He has only managed three goals and six assists. Part of the campaign has also been plagued by injury. Despite this, Mount showed his quality in the 2021/22 campaign where he managed 13 goals and 16 assists. This quality and potential has seen Chelsea place a £70million price tag on him.

The “phenomenal” attacking midfielder is also commonly in the England set up.

Declan Rice once said Mount is “one of the best players I’ve played with”. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi previously tipped him to become a world-beater.

Both him and Mac Allister would be great additions for Liverpool.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)