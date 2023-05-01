Arsenal keeping 'watching brief' on Premier League defender who impressed Vieira











Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Guehi has emerged as one of the top young English defenders in recent seasons. Since making an £18m move to Selhurst Park from Chelsea, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a real rise.

Now considered for most England squads by Gareth Southgate, Guehi has attracted the attention of Tottenham in the past as well.

But according to the Daily Mail, it is now Arsenal who are also putting themselves in the mix to sign Guehi this summer.

Guehi, who impressed Patrick Vieira with his leadership qualites at Palace, could well be open to a move to a big club as he looks to stake a claim to make the England squad for Euro 2024.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are believed to be looking for a new central defender. With William Saliba injured and Rob Holding as his replacement, it’s become apparent that Mikel Arteta needs more options. Further, Jakub Kiwior has barely featured, suggesting Arteta doesn’t quite trust his January signing yet.

Guehi would bring Palace a healthy profit on that £18m if they were to sell. The Eagles have more or less sealed their PL place for next season after a resurgence under Roy Hodgson.

TBR’s View: Guehi a fine signing for Arsenal

Marc Guehi has come on leaps and bounds since making the move from Chelsea. It was a smart decision from him to leave the Blues and get regular football and he’s now reaping the rewards.

However, while it’s all well and good playing every week, the next step for Guehi is to challenge himself at one of the very best clubs in the league.

Arsenal are one of those right now and Guehi ticks a lot of boxes for Mikel Arteta. At 22, he is a good age and the idea of him and Saliba as a long-term partnership is an exciting one.