Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi continues to grow as the summer transfer window approaches.

That’s according to The Athletic, who provide more details on the 22-year-old’s future.

The transfer window is fast approaching, and it’s going to be a huge few months for Spurs.

Daniel Levy needs to appoint a new manager and director of football before even looking at transfers.

There are positions in the squad that immediately need attention regardless of who comes in.

A replacement for Hugo Lloris looks set to be a priority, as does a centre-back.

Clement Lenglet’s future at the club is unclear with his loan move set to end in the summer.

Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga could both leave, and Eric Dier’s recent form has become a concern.

Therefore, it makes sense that Tottenham have a growing interest in Marc Guehi.

The England international has been a consistently brilliant performer for Crystal Palace since joining from Chelsea.

He looks ready to make the step up to a side competing in Europe, and Spurs could be his next destination.

Tottenham interest in Guehi growing

The report from The Athletic suggests that Guehi’s positioning and reading of the game has caught Tottenham’s eye.

They believe Tottenham’s interest in Guehi is ‘longstanding’ and has grown in the two years he’s been a regular at Palace.

The centre-back has been valued at £50m, with Palace believing he’s worth a similar amount to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Bringing Guehi to Tottenham if he’s available makes a lot of sense.

He’s young and has plenty of time to continue developing into a top defender.

Guehi has proven he can play in both a back four or back three, making him a flexible option for whichever manager comes in this summer.

His homegrown status would also allow Spurs to look further afield to make improvements in other areas.

In Joachim Andersen, Guehi has a current centre-back partner who is very similar to Cristian Romero.

He would slot into the side comfortably, and the added protection of better central midfield players should only improve his game further.

