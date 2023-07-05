Liverpool no longer interested in £30m midfielder, he’s the ‘wrong kind of player’

Liverpool are no longer interested in midfielder Khephren Thuram but think they could have signed him for much less than was reported.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was speaking to the Born and Red YouTube channel and asked about the 22-year-old.

Liverpool have been fully focused on revolutionising their midfield this summer.

With Alexis Mac Allister already through the door, Jurgen Klopp would like at least one more player to provide competition in the centre of the pitch.

They’ve been closely linked with Southampton star Romeo Lavia, but face plenty of competition for the youngster.

One player it seems Liverpool are no longer interested in is Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The French international has been linked with a move to Anfield for much of the summer.

He was considered a more likely signing than Manu Kone, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Liverpool weren’t concerned by his price tag, but instead by where he may fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Liverpool no longer interested in Thuram

Asked about the potential to do a deal for Thuram, Jacobs said: “The situation with Khephren Thuram was that Liverpool explored that early and they knew the terms of the deal.

“And I think the most complicated part was reported wrongly around the fee.

“Sources indicated to me anyway that the €60m [£51.4m] at the top end that was often reported Nice want was nowhere near the actual valuation that Liverpool felt the deal could be done, a lot closer to €35m [£30m] or €40m [£34.2m].

“So the price was not an issue, it’s not why they haven’t moved, but [Dominik] Szoboszlai’s come in and Thuram is seen to be the wrong kind of player.

“Now, sometimes we’re all guilty of only watching small parts or looking at a few statistics and saying, can’t both be a possibility?

“But, Thuram started his career as a defensive midfielder but doesn’t now play in that position.

“And Szoboszlai comes in who is an aggressive passer, who is dynamic, box-to-box and Liverpool’s focus now will be around getting a midfield destroyer, a traditional number six.”

It makes sense for Liverpool to longer be interested in Thuram if they feel he’s too similar to Szoboszlai.

Thuram is an excellent dribbler and does very well in attacking areas.

However, a player like Lavia is more defensively sound, which appears to be what Klopp really wants this summer.

Liverpool will hope they don’t regret not signing Thuram, especially if he was available for around £30m.

There’s still plenty of time this summer for the Reds to potentially go back for Thuram if they succeed in their pursuits of other targets.