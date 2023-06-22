Liverpool now more likely to sign ‘fantastic’ 22-year-old midfielder than Manu Kone

Liverpool are more likely to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram than Manu Kone this summer.

That’s according to journalist Neil Jones, via Give Me Sport, who shared more details on Liverpool’s search for new players.

Jurgen Klopp has already added one midfielder to his squad this summer.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister will join up with Liverpool in pre-season after his £35m move from Brighton.

However, Liverpool are unlikely to stop there when it comes to midfield reinforcements.

Having let four players go already this summer who play in the centre of the park, Klopp won’t want to be left lacking options.

That’s especially the case given the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic both spent long stretches of last season out injured.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jones believes that Liverpool are now more likely to move for Khephren Thuram over Manu Kone this summer.

The Nice midfielder is currently with France’s under-21 squad at the European Championships.

He’s already a senior France international and has starred on the south coast in Ligue 1 this season.

Liverpool set to move for Thuram over Kone

Speaking about Liverpool’s potential transfer business, Jones said: “The signing of Alexis Mac Allister may be done and dusted, but midfield remains a priority for Liverpool in this summer’s transfer market.

“Obviously Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone have been mentioned. From my understanding, Thuram is the likeliest out of those – the profile of him, his physique, his age, and the club he’s playing at, the kind of money that would be involved – I think he perfectly fits the bill.

“It remains to be seen how willing Nice are to let him go, and I think the fact that there looks like a number of midfield players likely to move soon in this market means that Nice might just be waiting to see how the dominos fall, and what kind of price they can get for him.

“Still, I think Liverpool and Thuram, even if it hasn’t moved much in the last seven days and a fee hasn’t yet been agreed, he’s definitely been identified as someone Liverpool want.”

TBR View – Thuram would be a brilliant addition at Anfield

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Liverpool move for Kone later in the window even if they sign Thuram given their need for midfielders.

The ‘fantastic’ 22-year-old is a fantastic dribbler and would give Liverpool another option when transitioning from defence to attack.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially set to feature in midfield as well, they would create a fantastic double threat of passing and dribbling.

Khephren Thuram is also capable of putting in a defensive shift while regularly laying on chances for his teammates.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

He fits a similar mould to Mac Allister in being proficient in several different roles in midfield.

It would make a lot of sense for Liverpool to try and sign Thuram ahead of Kone, with question marks over his effectiveness in the final third.