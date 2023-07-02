Liverpool are now working on a move to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who shared more information about the 22-year-old’s future.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will know how important this summer is for the club’s long-term future.

Already, Alexis Mac Allister has arrived at Anfield after a brilliant season for Brighton and Argentina.

After a manic Friday, Liverpool also triggered the release clause of RB Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai.

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Now, Liverpool are working on the final piece of their midfield puzzle in Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old is already a French international and had a very successful campaign last year.

Newcastle are also keen on the £60m-valued midfielder and that’s forced the Reds to act.

Having three new midfielders through the door before pre-season even begins would be a triumph for Klopp and his coaching staff.

Liverpool working on Thuram deal – Galetti

Speaking about the Nice star, Galetti said: “Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren Thuram.

“LFC want to close the gap with OGC Nice soon to anticipate the competition of Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the player: evolving situation.”

Liverpool have let a host of midfielders leave this summer.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner were released, while Arthur Melo’s loan also ended.

It means Liverpool need to heavily invest in this area, although they do have several young stars coming through who can play a bigger role.

Khephren Thuram would work well alongside Mac Allister given his defensive acumen and ability to carry the ball up the pitch.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Their task would then be to get the ball to Szoboszlai who has a wealth of attacking talent ahead of him to work with at Liverpool.

Liverpool working on Thuram now suggests they fear an approach from Newcastle soon.

Eddie Howe’s side are closing in on signing Sandro Tonali but missed out to the Reds in their pursuit of Szoboszlai.

Klopp would love to bring another player in this summer ahead of their new Champions League rivals.