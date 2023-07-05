Liverpool ‘most engaged’ club in race to sign £50m man, he could be a bargain

Liverpool are the most engaged club in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking about the young Belgian on the Born and Red YouTube channel.

Jurgen Klopp has already acted quickly to bring in his desired midfield options this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister was first through the door, followed swiftly by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite losing four senior midfielders, Liverpool now look well-equipped in that area.

However, Klopp appears to want one more player before the season starts and has identified Romeo Lavia as a key target.

The 19-year-old only joined Southampton last summer from Manchester City but made an immediate impact.

Although the Saints got relegated, Lavia made a lasting impression and even earned his first senior cap for Belgium.

The Reds face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal for the teenager’s signature.

However, Jacobs believes that Liverpool are the most engaged club when it comes to signing Lavia.

Whether they can convert that interest into a move is yet to be seen.

Liverpool most engaged club in Lavia pursuit

Asked about the future of the 19-year-old, Jacobs said: “[Romeo] Lavia, unlike Tino Livramento at Southampton, who’s a bit more prepared to stay in the Championship, would like an opportunity to move now.

“Liverpool, much like the other suitors are using the buy-back clause in 2024 which is only eligible to Manchester City as a kind of yardstick for valuation.

“That means £35m-£40m with the buyback being at £40m would be the ballpark valuation that they feel, especially with Southampton being relegated, a deal might be possible at.

“Whereas Southampton want £50m and the more suitors they get, the stronger the position they’ll be in.

“There’s a real possibility of somebody getting a bargain for Lavia and I don’t think that we can necessarily say that there’s a clear front-runner at this point because we need to understand how Arsenal and Chelsea move.

“What we can say is at the time of recording is of the three clubs, Liverpool are the most engaged at the moment [for Lavia].”

It’s hard to argue that Liverpool would have had a successful transfer window if they sign Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Lavia this summer.

Jurgen Klopp may want another centre-back as well given the injury record of his current options.

However, they look well placed to challenge not just for a top-four finish, but potentially for the title once again.