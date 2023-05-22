Liverpool New Kit 23/24: Best deals and cheapest places to buy
Liverpool’s new kit for the 23/24 season has just been released. Here we’ll be showcasing all the best deals and cheapest places to buy.
The new jersey was officially released to the public on May 18th 2023. The kit was fantastically well received on social media, which has left fans desperate to get their hands on it.
Their sponsor, Nike, has done a fantastic job with it. However, it does not come cheap.
Because of this, we thought we’d comprise a list to give a little helping hand when buying Liverpool’s strip for the 23/24 season.
Where to buy the new Liverpool 23/24 Nike home kit
Fans can buy the new Liverpool home kit from various independent retailers. The prices do differ depending on where you purchase from, so let’s check them out below.
Liverpool official club store
The first place you can obviously obtain the Liverpool new shirt for the 23/24 season is Liverpool’s official club store. They have a range of home jerseys available for purchase – including:
- LFC Nike Mens 23/24 Home Stadium Jersey – £74.95
- LFC Nike Womens 23/24 Home Stadium Jersey – £74.95
- LFC Nike Youth 23/24 Home Stadium Jersey – £54.95
- LFC Nike Mens 23/24 Home Match Jersey – £114.95
They also have a variety of youth sizes, full kit packages and just shorts on offer… go check it out!
Not only this, if you become an official Member – you can save 10% on your order. In addition to this, you can also register or log in for free delivery on all orders over £80!
Nike
The kit manufacturer themselves, Nike, also have a range of pieces on their website. These are as follows:
- Liverpool FC 2023/24 Match Home Mens Shirt – £124.95
- Liverpool FC 2023/24 Stadium Home Mens Shirt – £79.95
- Liverpool FC 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids Shirt – £59.95
- Liverpool FC 2023/24 Stadium Home Womens Shirt – £79.95
- Liverpool FC 2023/24 Stadium Home Younger Kids Kit – £54.95
In addition to this, students can bag themselves 10% off. You an also obtain free delivery and returns by simply signing up to the website.
JD Sports
JD Sports also have access to the new kits:
- Nike Liverpool FC 2023/24 Match Home Shirt – £125
- Nike Liverpool FC 2023/24 Home Shirt – £80
- Nike Liverpool FC 2023/24 Home Shirt Women’s – £80
- Nike Liverpool FC 2023/24 Home Shirt Junior – £60
They also have a variety of youth sizes, full kit packages and just shorts on offer.
JD also offers some fantastic benefits which allow your kit to be that little bit cheaper. They offer completely free delivery on orders over £70 and have a wide array of ways to pay including Klarna, Clearpay and more.
Kitbag
Kitbag also have there new Liverpool home shirts on offer:
- Liverpool Nike Home Stadium Shirt – 2023-24 – £79.95
- Liverpool Nike Home Stadium Kit – 2023-24 – Little Kids – £54.95
- Liverpool Nike Home Stadium Shirt – 2023-24 – Kids – £59.95
- Liverpool Nike Home Stadium Kit – 2023-24 – Infant – £49.95
They constantly have flash deals and offer returns all year round alongside very quick delivery.
Sports Direct
Finally, Sports Direct are the final independent retailer to offer the new Liverpool new kit 23/24 to fans. Their prices are as follows:
- Liverpool Authentic Home Shirt 2023 2024 Adults – £124.99
- Liverpool Home Shirt 2023 2024 Adults – £79.99
- Liverpool Home Shirt 2023 2024 Womens – £79.99
- Liverpool Home Shirt 2023 2024 Juniors – £59.99
The beauty of these prices is Sports Direct offer customisation completely free! This means you can get your favourite player and number on the back without paying a penny.