Liverpool New Kit 23/24: Best deals and cheapest places to buy

Liverpool’s new kit for the 23/24 season has just been released. Here we’ll be showcasing all the best deals and cheapest places to buy.

The new jersey was officially released to the public on May 18th 2023. The kit was fantastically well received on social media, which has left fans desperate to get their hands on it.

Their sponsor, Nike, has done a fantastic job with it. However, it does not come cheap.

Because of this, we thought we’d comprise a list to give a little helping hand when buying Liverpool’s strip for the 23/24 season.

Where to buy the new Liverpool 23/24 Nike home kit

Fans can buy the new Liverpool home kit from various independent retailers. The prices do differ depending on where you purchase from, so let’s check them out below.

Liverpool official club store

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The first place you can obviously obtain the Liverpool new shirt for the 23/24 season is Liverpool’s official club store. They have a range of home jerseys available for purchase – including:

They also have a variety of youth sizes, full kit packages and just shorts on offer… go check it out!

Not only this, if you become an official Member – you can save 10% on your order. In addition to this, you can also register or log in for free delivery on all orders over £80!

Nike

The kit manufacturer themselves, Nike, also have a range of pieces on their website. These are as follows:

In addition to this, students can bag themselves 10% off. You an also obtain free delivery and returns by simply signing up to the website.

JD Sports

photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

JD Sports also have access to the new kits:

They also have a variety of youth sizes, full kit packages and just shorts on offer.

JD also offers some fantastic benefits which allow your kit to be that little bit cheaper. They offer completely free delivery on orders over £70 and have a wide array of ways to pay including Klarna, Clearpay and more.

Kitbag

Kitbag also have there new Liverpool home shirts on offer:

They constantly have flash deals and offer returns all year round alongside very quick delivery.

Sports Direct

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Finally, Sports Direct are the final independent retailer to offer the new Liverpool new kit 23/24 to fans. Their prices are as follows:

The beauty of these prices is Sports Direct offer customisation completely free! This means you can get your favourite player and number on the back without paying a penny.

