Liverpool keen to sign ‘superstar’ PL attacker to replace Mohamed Salah next year

Liverpool have reportedly added Wolves attacker Pedro Neto to their wish list if Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield at the end of the season.

The Reds were at real risk of losing the Egyptian last month. Saudi Arabian side Al-Itthad pushed hard to get him, but Jurgen Klopp stood firm and rejected all offers. That stance could change next year.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool eye Pedro Neto as a replacement for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s best player.

The Egyptian has arguably been the biggest reason why the Reds have won everything during his time there, and losing him would be a massive blow.

However, Salah will enter the final year of his Liverpool contract next year, and Football Transfers claim interest from Saudi Arabia is still very much there.

There is a big chance Liverpool could sell Salah, and the same report now claims that Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers is an option for Klopp to replace his star man.

The Portuguese attacker, who was once branded as a ‘superstar player‘ by Jamie Carragher (Sky Sports), has been amazing for Wolves this season, scoring a goal and providing four assists so far.

The report claims that Liverpool are not too happy with Wolves’ valuation of Neto, but the Reds have accepted that rival clubs will demand an extra £20 million from Klopp’s side after Salah is sold.

Neto’s Wolves contract does not expire until the summer of 2027.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Arsenal also want him

Pedro Neto is by no means on the same level as Mo Salah, but he has a lot of qualities that are appealing to top clubs in the country.

The 23-year-old can play on either wing, has good pace, is excellent on the ball, and has the ability to score goals and pick up assists regularly.

Neto is a fine player, but Liverpool won’t be the only ones in the race to sign him. Reports have revealed that Arsenal are also interested in his services.

It will be interesting to see what will happen to Neto, but we have a feeling he will leave Wolves for a bigger club in one of the next two windows.