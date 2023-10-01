Arsenal now considering January move for ‘incredible’ 23-year-old PL player

Arsenal are still interested in Pedro Neto ahead of the January transfer window with the Wolves star flying at the start of the new campaign.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which notes that the Gunners have been admirers of the Portuguese for some time.

Pedro Neto has been outstanding in the early stages of the new season. The 23-year-old has provided four assists in the Premier League. Meanwhile, he also scored that brilliant goal against Luton Town last month.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The Daily Mirror notes that Gary O’Neil has suggested that Neto has been ‘incredible’. And it seems that the Arsenal hierarchy may tend to agree.

Arsenal want Pedro Neto in January

It was The Telegraph who reported that Arsenal made an enquiry for Neto in the summer transfer window. However, Wolves were quick to reject the approach from Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They have been vindicated for that stance. But it seems that another move from the Gunners could now be on the cards.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal remain in the race to sign Neto. Arteta particularly likes the fact that he can play on either flank. Ivan Toney is another attacker the Gunners are reportedly looking at heading into January.

Wolves star has a huge ceiling

It is almost remarkable to think that Neto is still only 23. He is approaching a century of Premier League appearances. And he would have comfortably surpassed that tally some time ago were it not for serious injury.

He has 25 goal involvements in that time. And that is a respectable return for someone who plays out wide and is a younger player.

Arsenal have got very little wrong in the market over the last couple of years. But much may depend on how much Wolves want for Neto. Certainly, they are going to set an extremely high price if this season’s form is anything to go by.

But Arsenal are surely going to be prepared to push the boat out in January if they have got a sense that there is a title to fight for.