Liverpool interested in Matheus Nunes this summer, he shares an agent with Reds trio

Liverpool remain interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, who shares an agent with some current Reds stars.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, who outline some of Liverpool’s potential summer transfer targets.

It wouldn’t be the first time Jurgen Klopp has taken a fancy to the 24-year-old.

They were linked with a move for Matheus Nunes when he was still a Sporting player last summer.

Even after his £42m transfer to Molineux, Liverpool considered going in for him again in January.

It’s therefore no surprise that they could act again this summer if the opportunity arises.

Liverpool top target in this area for some time has been Jude Bellingham.

That’s now beginning to look unlikely, although nothing can be ruled out at this stage.

Liverpool may also have a link with Nunes through his agent that could make a potential transfer easier.

Jurgen Klopp may be asking several of his current players to get in Nunes’s ear about moving to Anfield.

Liverpool want Nunes, his agent could be the key

The report from The Athletic states that Nunes ‘remains of interest’ to Liverpool after last summer’s rumours.

They believe that he’s ‘kicked on in recent months’ after taking time to adapt to English football.

The Athletic go on to say that Nunes shares an agent with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

The trio all arrived at Anfield for relatively large fees over the past few summers.

Liverpool may be wary about acting with Nunes’s agent again if they think it’s going to cost too much.

However, any top-level player they wish to bring in is going to be an expensive outlay.

If they’re ready to start for Liverpool, they’ll likely be at the peak of their game already.

On top of that, selling clubs will know how desperate Jurgen Klopp is to improve his midfield.

The only thing they’ve got going for them is how many options Liverpool appear to have identified.

This could mean they can easily switch from one player to the next if negotiations don’t progress as they would like.

However, if Klopp really wants Nunes, then they may have to be prepared to pay more than the £42m Wolves spent last year.

