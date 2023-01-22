Journalist claims Liverpool could still move for 'unbelievable' player this month











Journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport that Liverpool could yet move for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes this month, after claims that a January deal was impossible.

Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated once again yesterday as his side were held to a goalless draw against Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool are facing a tough task in terms of qualifying for the Champions League this season and are currently 10 points off the pace.

One of the biggest problems Klopp has encountered this season is finding the right balance in midfield, with both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson struggling for form.

The German boss named youngster Stefan Bajcetic alongside Naby Keita and Thiago yesterday as he rewarded the trio after they started during Liverpool’s win over Wolves during the week.

But there is no doubt that the middle of the park has become a glaring weakness for Klopp’s side this season and they are yet to bring in any reinforcements for the position this month.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Nunes, after missing out on the Portuguese midfielder over the summer. But due to his recent move to the Molineux, Goal claimed earlier this month that it would be impossible for Liverpool to lure him to Anfield before the window shuts.

Yet, Liverpool could be about to try their luck and they have received a boost as Wolves are edging towards bringing in their second midfield signing this month.

Liverpool could move for Nunes

Taylor provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of a new midfielder and feels if they are going to move for one, it will be Nunes.

“I think Matheus Nunes is the likely one if they were to move for a midfielder [this month],” The Daily Express journalist said.

“That’s not to say they’d be able to strike a deal. With Wolves likely to sign João Gomes after the arrival of Mario Lemina, if you look at their midfield roster, it’s now very overinflated.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Of course, Liverpool has been touted as a possible destination for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer.

But Klopp will be mindful that they will probably have to qualify for the Champions League if they are to be in with a chance of landing the 19-year-old.

For that to happen, you get the feeling that the German will need to add at least one player to his midfield this month. Nunes has been described as an ‘unbelievable’ talent and is clearly a long-term Liverpool target.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves’ stance has shifted at all, especially as they look set to bring in Joao Gomes before the window closes.

