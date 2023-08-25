Liverpool are now reportedly in pole position to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the coming days.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who share the latest on the midfielder amid rumours linking him with a move to either Anfield or Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch for a few months now.

The Dutch midfielder, who has been praised by Erik ten Hag for his ‘enormous passing accuracy‘ only joined Bayern Munich last year, but his move to Germany hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Gravenberch played just 937 minutes of football in all competitions last season, and he’s yet to step on the pitch this campaign.

He is said to be open to a move to get regular game time, and the report claims ‘talks between Liverpool and Bayern have been described as productive’.

It has further been revealed that Gravenberch is high on Jurgen Klopp’s wish list, and it is Liverpool who are in ‘pole position’ in the race for his signature, even though Manchester United are interested and are monitoring all the developments.

TBR View:

Liverpool definitely still need a new midfielder.

The focus, all of a sudden, has turned to keeping hold of Mohamed Salah amid rumours linking him with a move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, but that shouldn’t distract Klopp and co.

Wataru Endo is a good player, but another midfielder in that position would be ideal in what will surely be a long and difficult campaign.

Gravenberch would be a great addition, but whether Liverpool can get a deal over the line before next week’s transfer deadline remains to be seen.