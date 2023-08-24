Sky Sports journalist shares what Mo Salah wants to do now amid Saudi Arabia links

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has just shared an update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah amid rumours linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian has been in the news a lot recently for reasons Liverpool fans will not like. He has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad, and Sheth has just said on Sky Sports that Salah would like to listen to their offer now.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah would like to listen to Saudi side Al-Ittihad’s offer

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s best player – there’s no debate there.

The Egyptian has been integral for the Reds since he joined the club all those years ago, and the last thing Jurgen Klopp needs right now is the prospect of losing him.

Earlier this week, we told you about Al-Ittihad’s interest in signing Salah this month. Now, it looks like they are really pushing to get this deal done.

Sky Sports journalist Sheth says he has now been told by one of his sources that Salah would like to listen to what the Saudi Arabian club are prepared to offer him to leave Liverpool.

He said: “One source has told Sky Sports News – I must stress it’s one source – that Mohamed Salah would like to listen to what would be on offer from Al-Ittihad.

“I’m not saying that he would like to go, he would just like to listen to what’s on offer. If we think about what would be on offer, it would multiply his wages by tenfold probably.

“We’re talking in the region of around £350,000 a day if you believe everything you’re reading.”

TBR View:

Well, if there are talks of wages as high as what has been mentioned above, you can’t really blame Salah for wanting to listen to what’s on offer, can you?

The Egyptian has stayed loyal to Liverpool over the years, but he is 31 now, and even though he has two years left on his contract at Anfield, he needs to start planning for the final phase of his career sooner or later.

Reds fans will be hoping Salah decides to stay this summer, and we’re sure Liverpool will reject any bids that come in now considering that there’s just over a week left in the window.

However, football is a funny game, and stranger things have happened over the years.