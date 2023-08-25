Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia this week, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

Despite three quality additions, an argument can be made that Liverpool have had a disappointing transfer window. They missed out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, and if they end up losing Salah too, it would be a disaster.

Here’s what Romano said about Salah on YouTube.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool fans have been worried sick since rumours emerged that Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia are really pushing to sign Mohamed Salah in the coming days. The Egyptian only signed a new deal at Anfield last year. He still has two years left on that contract, which leaves Liverpool in a strong position.

Al-Ittihad, however, are still doing everything they can to get this deal over the line. Romano revealed on his YouTube channel that the Saudi side have doubled their initial wage offer to Salah in order to tempt him.

The journalist further claims that although it is unlikely that this move will happen, there is still a way for Al-Ittihad to get what they want. He says the only way this deal is possible is if Salah tells Liverpool he wants to leave.

Romano said: “From what I’m hearing, there has been direct contact from Salah’s side with Liverpool to discuss about that, and the message from Liverpool in the last 24-48 hours was very clear: ‘We want Mo Salah to be part of our squad.’

“This is from the board, from the owners, from the manager, they all count on Mo Salah. So, Liverpool remain on their position – no intention to let Mo Salah leave.

“So, the only way for this story to evolve and happen is if, and I repeat if, Mo Salah goes to the Liverpool board, to the manager, and says: ‘Let me leave because I don’t want to stay here anymore.’

“This has not happened at this stage while I’m speaking, but it is also true the Al-Ittihad are pushing, trying to tempt Salah with a very big proposal.

“So, Al-Ittihad are still there and they haven’t received the communication from player’s side like ‘leave it it’s over’. So, it’s now on Mo Salah to see how to act with Liverpool – whether he wants to push and force the move or he wants to confirm his usual feeling, already clarified in July and the beginning of August, to stay at Liverpool and continue there.

“So, the only way is for Mo Salah to force this move, otherwise nothing will happen, and at the moment he’s not forcing this move.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

This is a headache Jurgen Klopp really could do without right now.

Liverpool are still on the market for a new midfielder, and all their focus needs to be on bringing in a top-quality player.

The last thing they need right now this late in the window is to rush for a winger to replace one of the best players in the world.

Liverpool should just stand firm and reject all offers they get for Salah. They shouldn’t even budge if the Egyptian himself tries to force a move. We don’t think he would, though.