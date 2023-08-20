Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s heard Liverpool and Manchester United have done in bid to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch remains a player of interest for both Liverpool and Manchester United this summer.

Gravenberch is in no major rush to leave Bayern and the German outfit are happy to keep him as well.

However, he is also open to a move to the Premier League and with both United and Liverpool needing a new midfielder, he is an option. Indeed, reports this weekend have even suggested Liverpool have sent a delegation to Germany to discuss a deal.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And according to Fabrizio Romano, it is indeed true that both United and Liverpool are in the mix for Gravenberch, with both teams making a call to Bayern in the last week.

“This week, Man United made a call to be informed on the situation regarding Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern, as well as Liverpool,” Romano said in his latest CaughtOffside newsletter.

“At the moment Bayern don’t want to give the green light for the player to leave, but in case this changes both clubs are informed. United are also still there on Sofyan Amrabat, but it’s also important for them to sell Donny van de Beek.”

Previous reports have suggested Liverpool had planned a £20m bid for Gravenberch. However, with two big clubs keen, Bayern would be unlikely to accept that figure.

Liverpool would love Gravenberch

Having raided Germany to sign Wataru Endo, it looks like Liverpool are shopping there again now.

Gravenberch would be another fine addition to the Liverpool midfield really. He has a lot going for him in terms of players who play in the middle of the park and ticks plenty of boxes.

Considered by Klopp to be the ‘perfect‘ signing for Liverpool’s midfield, it remains to be seen whether or not Bayern will indeed end up selling.

If they do, then Liverpool would surely love to be the team who get the deal done.