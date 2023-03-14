Liverpool gave up on signing Gavi last year, now they think they've got a chance











Liverpool may now have a chance to sign Barcelona star Gavi after giving up on the pursuit last year.

A report from The Times has shared an update on the teenager’s future.

Gavi is one of the most exciting prospects in world football right now.

He was named the Golden Boy for 2022, and also won the Kopa Trophy last season, given to the best under-21 player in the world.

What makes that even more impressive is that he’s still only 18 years old.

Liverpool held meetings to discuss the prospect of signing Gavi last year.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

They were aware that his contract expired the following summer, and wanted to capitalise on Barcelona’s financial issues.

The Spanish giants thought they had sorted a new deal for the midfielder, but they’ve not been able to register him with the league.

Liverpool have now sensed an opportunity to steal Gavi away from Barcelona.

It would be a huge coup if they could sign the ‘spectacular’ youngster and could help solve their midfield crisis.

Liverpool have chance to sign Barcelona wonderkid Gavi

The report from The Times suggests that Liverpool and Manchester City are ‘keeping an eye on an increasingly messy situation’ at Barcelona.

The teenager could be available on a free transfer as Barcelona struggle to afford his new contract.

Gavi and his midfield partner Pedri have been touted as the long-term replacements for Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Meanwhile at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is also keen to rebuild his midfield in the summer.

Jude Bellingham is their top target, but is likely to break the bank at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp would rather sign the England international than two players for the same price.

Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

If Gavi is available for free from Barcelona, that would solve a huge problem for Liverpool.

To go from the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Gavi and Bellingham would be an unbelievable upgrade.

Manchester City’s interest may make attracting Gavi to Anfield very difficult.

The Barcelona connection posed by Pep Guardiola may be very tempting for the Spanish teenager.

Klopp may have to rely on his own young Spanish midfielder, Stefan Bajcetic, to help attract Gavi.

The pair lining up alongside Bellingham would be a dream come true for Liverpool fans.

