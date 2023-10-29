Liam Scales admits he’s now learning so much from £6m Celtic star in training

The incredible rise of Liam Scales at Celtic is a wonderful story that has captured the imagination of the Celtic fans this season.

A player who looked on his way out of Celtic, Scales took advantage of an injury crisis at the club and has made a starting spot in the Hoops first-team his own.

And boy has he been outstanding. In every game Scales has featured in, his performance has been almost flawless.

And whilst Brendan Rodgers must take some of the credit for the Irish international‘s Celtic revival, Scales admits that there is one other person at Celtic who he has learned from.

Scales said [The Herald print edition page 72], “He is a dream to play alongside.

“He has a bit of everything – he is quick, he is strong and good in the tackle. He is very good at defending the box but he is brilliant on the ball too.

“I am learning a lot from him. He has played I don’t know how many games but he has been very successful and is a massive player for the club. It’s nice to be playing alongside him.

“We would both be vocal towards each other when we need to be. We are getting to know each other’s game and thinking a little bit more alike in training sessions.

“In and around the training ground we will have a chat about different moments in games and how we can help each other out. It’s been good.”

And what a player to be learning from. Carter-Vickers has been a £6m man mountain at Celtic. His defensive qualities are second to none and his ability to play under pressure is priceless.

The US international is another player at Celtic whose performances have been near-perfect. Barring a slip-up against Lazio, I genuinely can’t recall any other mistakes Carter-Vickers has made.

The £6m Celtic paid to Tottenham is representing incredible value for money. And the best part? At just 25, Carter-Vickers is still to enter his peak years at the club.

Just how good he can get is a scary thought when you look at what he’s producing now.

