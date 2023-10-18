‘Absolutely delighted’: Rodgers admits 25-year-old thought he was leaving Celtic recently, now he’s a key player

With the summer transfer window closed and Celtic tying almost all of their best players up on new contracts, the fans don’t need to worry about any of their favourites leaving anytime soon.

Of course, a new contract doesn’t guarantee that a player stays. All it does is make them feel valued at the club and, if an offer comes along, it would need to be a huge one for Celtic to contemplate accepting it.

As I’ve discussed before, Celtic have done a phenomenal job in getting eight players signed up to new deals. Is it time to do just one more?

Liam Scales has been a phenomenon for Celtic this season. With his contract expiring at the end of next season, should Brendan Rodgers offer an extension to protect the club and to thank him for his performances this season?

I believe so. Especially as he’s now one of the Celtic manager’s key players. Rodgers was discussing Scales today and revealed that the defender thought he was on his way out of Paradise.

Rodgers said [Celtic FC], “In a matter of weeks, Liam has gone from a player playing and thinking he’s leaving Celtic, to playing regularly in the team, to playing in the Champions League and making his international debut.

“That’s how football can work for you if you stay focused and concentrated, and I’m absolutely delighted for him, but now consistency is the name of the game.”

Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

With Celtic’s injury worries easing and Rodgers delivering a timeline for the return of Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh this afternoon, the hard work begins for Scales.

Because now he has serious competition for his place to contend with. As I have said before, it’s Scales jersey to lose. He deserves to hold onto it.

But he must understand, as Rodgers is warning, that should he give the Celtic manager any reason at all, he could find himself on the sidelines if his performances do not reach the standard expected.

