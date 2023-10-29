Brendan Rodgers not happy that 24-year-old Celtic man kept ‘needlessly’ giving the ball away vs Hibernian

Celtic’s draw against Hibs yesterday afternoon was very disappointing but also unexpected.

The Hoops have been in a rich vein of form in the SPFL and ever since their 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at the end of August, Celtic went on a six-game winning streak which stretched their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

However, yesterday’s draw means that Rangers now have the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table to five points today should they beat Hearts at Ibrox.

Back to Easter Road though and looking at the draw, it was the impact, or lack of it, by the substitutes that was very apparent.

Brendan Rodgers took off Luis Palma and Daizen Maeda and replaced both players with Mikey Johnston and James Forrest. And whilst Forrest came close to breaking the deadlock when he hit the bar, neither player made a real material impact on the game in terms of an assist or a goal.

But one did draw the ire of Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers, at full-time. Speaking about Celtic needing more drive in the forward areas, Rodgers did praise both wingers for the energy they brought as well as drawing attention to Johnston giving the ball away a few times after he came on.

Rodgers said [Sky Sports], “Well we needed and wanted Mikey [Johnston] to be able to be good in one v one situations and at times he showed that.

“Other times he gave the ball away needlessly. But it was everyone coming into the game. And that’s what we needed.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“We needed that energy and I think him and Jamesy [Forrest] gave us that.”

Mikey Johnston still has a lot to do if he wants to make it at Celtic

The winger has been skirting around the Celtic first team for the best part of a decade now but has, as yet, failed to become a regular first-team starter.

Watching him yesterday, it looked like he was almost trying too hard to make something happen which, I felt, led to him making mistakes and ultimately losing the ball on more than one occasion.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Johnston came back to Celtic after a very good loan spell at Vitoria Guimaraes where his form earned him international recognition.

An early season back injury put Johnston’s season on the back-burner but now fit, the 24-year-old is now back in the squad.

But on yesterday’s showing, he needs to do better if he has designs on carving out a Celtic career because competing with Luis Palma and Daizen Maeda is not going to be easy and Johnston must make every minute he gets on the pitch count.

In other news, ‘I’ve got to’: Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have points to make about Celtic after watching Atletico game