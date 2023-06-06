Nigel Reo-Coker says 50-year-old manager would be ideal replacement for David Moyes











West Ham United have been told that Brendan Rodgers is the perfect replacement for David Moyes if they sack him this summer.

That’s according to Nigel Reo-Coker, who was speaking about The Hammers on the House of Champions Podcast.

All West Ham fans will be concentrating on right now is tomorrow’s Europa Conference League final.

They face Fiorentina in Prague for a chance to win some silverware and qualify for the Europa League.

Outside of Europe, it’s not been an easy season for the club.

After securing top-seven finishes in their previous two campaigns, West Ham could only manage 14th place this season.

They have had to deal with playing in Europe alongside that, however, considering the investment they made last summer that’s still a disappointing outcome.

David Moyes’s future at the club may hinge on the result of tomorrow evening’s final.

If Moyes does leave West Ham, Reo-Coker has suggested that Brendan Rodgers would be the ideal manager to come in next season.

The 50-year-old is currently out of work after being sacked by Leicester City, but has been linked with Leeds United.

He’s proved that he can improve teams of West Ham’s standing in the past and will want to show that last season was just a blip.

Rodgers perfect Moyes replacement at West Ham

Speaking about his old club, Reo-Coker said: “The problem for David Moyes is right now there are some top other managers out there with great credentials that’s putting him under pressure.

“If they lose, I think there’s a big chance he could get the boot I feel, even though it’s a European final and that does seem harsh.

“You’ve got to look at the managers that are available right now, you talk about [Graham] Potter, you talk about [Brendan] Rodgers. They’re two names that are constantly being mentioned with West Ham.

“For a club like that you need to have a manager with a bit of personality, a bit of strength, a bit of an aura about him and a bit of character.

“I like Graham Potter, but I think the West Ham fanbase will be a lot for him.

“I feel for me the perfect one would be Brendan Rodgers. I think Brendan Rodgers has that personality and charisma to kind of be able to stay in control of that club.

“He is a footballing manager and that’s what West Ham fans want to see. I think Brendan Rodgers would probably be the better fit at the moment.”

TBR View – Moyes sacking would be harsh, but pressure is on

It’s hard to argue that Moyes leading West Ham into Europe in consecutive seasons isn’t a great achievement.

However, their form in the league this season has been poor and they were only saved by some terrible teams sinking to the bottom of the table.

Their performances leading up to the final have certainly improved, but they can’t afford another slow start next season.

Bringing in a manager like Rodgers to replace Moyes would potentially freshen up West Ham.

The club have a huge decision on their hands with tomorrow’s final potentially making their mind up either way.

