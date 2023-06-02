49ers would love to appoint title-winning manager at Leeds after Allardyce departure











Leeds United are looking for yet another new manager after they confirmed Sam Allardyce won’t be staying on at the club.

Allardyce leaves Elland Road after a four game stint in which he failed to keep the club up. He didn’t even muster a win while in charge, as Leeds eventually went down with a bit of a whimper.

The search for a new head coach is now on for Leeds and according to The Athletic, one man being discussed is former Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Leeds and 49ers looking at Brendan Rodgers

According to The Athletic, Rodgers is one of the names being discussed internally by the 49ers Enterprises. The American investors have eyes on a number of names, with Rodgers one of them.

It’s claimed the idea of bringing in the 50-year-old appeals to the 49ers. The former Liverpool boss was sacked by Leicester earlier this season, who also eventually found themselves relegated.

Other names such as Carlos Corberan are also being mentioned.

The 49ers group are hoping to oust Andrea Radrizzani from the club and buy his remaining stake in the Elland Road outfit. From there, the Americans will then have more control and ultimately, can come to a decision on their new boss.

A good fit to bounce back

Leeds will want to come back to the PL at the first attempt and bringing in a manager with the quality of Brendan Rodgers would be a massive coup at Championship level.

Rodgers was pretty unlucky at Leicester in the end. It felt like everyone just ran out of steam. But let’s not forget he led them to the FA Cup trophy and a number of solid top half finishes in the Premier League.

If Leeds are serious about bouncing back, then Rodgers is a good appointment.

