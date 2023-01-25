Leeds transfer news: Azzedine Ounahi still a top target, pushing for move this month











Leeds United are now really pushing to sign Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi before the transfer window closes.

That’s according to Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport as deadline day approaches.

Jesse Marsch has already been heavily backed in the transfer window so far.

Maximilian Wober arrived from Marsch’s former side RB Salzburg to bolster his defence.

The club then broke their transfer record to bring in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

The forward is yet to make his Leeds debut, but they’ll be plenty of expectation on the 20-year-old.

Marsch has already been impressed from what he’s seen, and fans will be very excited to finally see him in action.

Now, Leeds have turned their attention to improving their midfield options in the final week of the transfer window.

Ounahi had a phenomenal World Cup, however, that would have been no surprise to Angers fans.

Despite their poor campaign in Ligue 1, Ounahi has shone in the centre of the pitch.

He could now be about to earn himself a move to the Premier League

Leeds United still pushing to sign Ounahi

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the Moroccan international, Jones said: “Ounahi is still a top target for Leeds.

“From what I hear, they are still trying to persuade Angers to let him out but, at the moment, it’s hard to tell whether it’ll happen.”

The £40m midfielder has attracted plenty of interest from some big clubs in Europe this month.

Napoli have previously bid for Ounahi, and they were willing to allow the 22-year-old to stay at Angers on loan.

However, Ounahi is keen on a move to the Premier League, and Leeds United could be the ideal destination.

Marsch really wants to bring in a central midfielder before the window closes.

Juventus’ Weston McKennie is another name being linked with a move to Elland Road.

Ounahi has shown what he can do against the world’s best players at the World Cup this season.

He may be the difference between another relegation scrap and mid-table safety for Leeds.

