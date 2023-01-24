Romano claims Leeds in talks with McKennie amid Arsenal and Spurs links

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Leeds United are in talks over Weston McKennie, a player also linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Discussions are “ongoing” between the Whites and Juventus over the conditions of the McKennie deal, Romano wrote on Twitter.

Leeds are also in talks with the reported Arsenal and Tottenham target’s camp over personal terms, added the transfer insider.

Talks ongoing between Leeds United and Juventus on conditions of Weston McKennie deal. Discussions also on player side over personal terms. ⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC



The other option for Leeds is Azzedine Ounahi from Angers. pic.twitter.com/ZApMtWMfk0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

Earlier today, 90Min reported that Arsenal had taken an interest in signing McKennie on loan.

The United States international has also been on the radar Tottenham for quite a while now.

McKennie himself was reported to be particularly eager to link up with Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

However, it now looks as though Leeds have stolen a march on their opponents in pursuit of the midfielder.

Leeds holding their own against Arsenal and Spurs – TBR View

Fair play to Leeds if they manage to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to the signing of McKennie.

The American had a superb World Cup in Qatar for the USMNT, shining in midfield alongside Whites ace Tyler Adams.

McKennie showed his quality on the biggest stage of all.

If Leeds can sign him, they’d be adding so much quality to their ranks.

However, Arsenal and Tottenham will be hard opponents for Leeds to face in the race for the ‘extraordinary‘ player.

The Gunners top the Premier League table, while Spurs appear to be McKennie’s favoured destination, based on prior reports.

That said, things certainly seem to be on the right track in terms of McKennie potentially coming to Elland Road.