People close to ‘incredible’ manager think he has a great chance of landing the Leeds United job

People close to Steven Gerrard reportedly believe he has a great chance of landing the Leeds United job now.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Gerrard is one of the names being considered to replace Sam Allardyce this summer.

Leeds are preparing for a crucial summer and their top priority will be to name a new manager before the transfer window opens.

The Whites endured a miserable campaign as they burned through three managers in an attempt to stay in the Premier League.

Of course, Allardyce couldn’t manage to avoid the drop after being brought in with four games to spare and left the club last week.

Leeds have already been linked with a host of names and Steven Gerrard seems to be in contention to land the job at Elland Road.

Indeed, Football Transfers claimed just yesterday that the former Rangers boss is in talks over taking the hot seat at Leeds.

Now, it seems that those close to Gerrard believe he could end up landing the job.

The Athletic reports that some close to Gerrard believe he has a ‘strong chance’ of landing the Leeds job.

It’s noted that his former assistant, Gary McAllister, was actually invited to the club’s training ground by Allardyce last week.

The Scotsman gave the Leeds squad a pep talk ahead of their final game of the season against Tottenham.

Gerrard was labelled an ‘incredible’ manager after his successful spell at Rangers, where he delivered a Scottish Premiership.

But the 43-year-old endured a miserable time at Aston Villa and was sacked back in October last year.

Of course, the Englishman is still yet to prove he can make the cut in England and if he was to land the job, there will be concerns after his spell at Villa.

The Leeds hierarchy is under increased pressure from the fans at the moment and they will need to ensure they get this next appointment correct.

