Leeds approached Philippe Clement before trying to convince Alfred Schreuder











Leeds United are continuing to search for a new manager and a new name has been mentioned over in Europe.

The Whites have pulled out of offering the job to Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder. The experienced former Ajax man was Elland Road yesterday but is now on his way home after Leeds decided not to offer him the job.

A number of names have already been linked and not got the job. The likes of Andoni Iraola, Steven Gerrard, Arne Slot, and Marcelo Gallardo have all been linked. But as yet, none have been convinced of the job.

Interestingly, though, Sport Witness relays comments from the De Telegraaf podcast that another name Leeds tried to land was Monaco coach, Philippe Clement.

It’s reported how Clement was approached around the same time that Leeds made a move for Iraola. However, it appears nothing has come from that approach either, with Clement’s name not being mentioned since.

Clement is seen as one of the best coaches to ever emerge from Belgium. He won four league titles in his homeland, before securing a big move to manager Monaco in Ligue 1.

Leeds, meanwhile, are continuing to press on with their search. Michael Skubala is due for more talks today as preparations for the Everton game continue.

TBR’s View: Clement a proven winner

There seems to be a theme emerging from Leeds’ pursuit of managers here. They are going for a European coach with a philosophy and history of winning at big clubs.

Clement’s name is an interesting one to emerge right now. Given all the other managers mentioned, it’s surprising his name hasn’t got more traction.

Of course, he has a good job in Monaco and is doing well. Monaco are currently third in Ligue 1, within touching distance of PSG at the top.