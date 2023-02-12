Orta set to talk to Alfred Schreuder immediately after Leeds v Manchester United











Leeds supremo Victor Orta and his team will speak to former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder as soon as the full-time whistle goes today.

The Whites are taking on Manchester United at Elland Road but are still without a manager, despite another spirited display for those in caretaker charge.

Leeds have, so far, seen their efforts to bring in a new manager falter. Names such as Iraola, Gallardo, and Slot are all said to have rejected the chance to take the job.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, it looks like a new man could be in line for talks with Orta and co. According to 90Min, former Ajax manager Schreuder is at Elland Road and will speak to the Leeds hierarchy right at full-time today. Orta and his team have scheduled talks with Schreuder, who has three titles to his name in Holland and Belgium.

The 50-year-old was assistant manager at Barcelona before moving to Club Brugge. He led them to the title, before taking the Ajax job and winning the Eredivisie twice.

Whether or not Schreuder fancies the Leeds job or not remains to be seen. But after another encouraging performance v United today, the Dutchman will no doubt like what he’s seen.

TBR’s View: Leeds searching far and wide for the right manager

You can’t really accuse Leeds of not going for it in their search for a new coach. They’ve tried to get some big names already and Schreuder is another with a glowing reputation.

At 50, he brings experience and with that the knowledge of what it takes to run a big club like Leeds.

Having someone in place for the next week’s clash with Everton seems massive now. Leeds simply have to win that game, and having a week under a new manager would be the ideal prep.