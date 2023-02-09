What Andoni Iraola was doing while Leeds United travelled to last night's game











Andoni Iraola is seemingly in the frame to take over at Leeds United after they sacked Jesse Marsch this week.

The Whites went to Old Trafford last night with a caretaker managerial setup led by Michael Skubala in the dugout and earned a 2-2 draw.

That was perhaps not what was expected, with the club going into the game distracted by the managerial search which is maybe dragging on longer than hoped.

The Athletic report that Iraola is certainly among Leeds’ top choices to replace Marsch and he may well even be the absolute first pick.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

What Iraola did while Leeds travelled to Old Trafford

But while Leeds travelled to Old Trafford, it was business as usual for Iraola, who took training with Rayo Vallecano, who are keen not to lose him.

So this was not a case of an impending new manager sitting there watching a squad of players he knows he is about to take over.

If Iraola is considering taking over Leeds, he will likely have made sure he saw the game or enough of it to assess the quality of the squad.

The good result and performance at Old Trafford has perhaps changed the mood around Leeds slightly, ahead of the home game against the same opponents on Sunday.

By the time of that game, Leeds will hope to have a new man in the dugout, and what an atmosphere it could be at Elland Road to greet him.

That will especially be the case if Leeds get off to a flying start like they did in both halves here, and they may be more likely to hold onto any lead in front of their own fans on Sunday afternoon.