Leeds are planning to hold talks with caretaker manager Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo today, after deciding not to hire Alfred Schreuder as new manager.

The Whites are looking to replace Jesse Marsch but as yet, have seen their attempts to land a new man hindered.

With Schreuder now ruled out, it means Leeds have been knocked back in more than one attempt. The likes of Marcelo Gallardo have ruled themselves out, while approaches for Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot have proved fruitless.

And according to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds are now planning talks with Skubala and Gallardo, with the game against Everton expected to be the main topic of conversation.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Skubala has overseen two games so far, both against Manchester United. Leeds took a well-earned point from Old Trafford before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road yesterday.

Whether or not the Leeds board have seen enough in Skubala’s performance to convince them to give him longer at the helm, remains to be seen. However, the players are known to be happy with life under Skubala.

Jesse Marsch, meanwhile, is in contention to get the Southampton job. The Saints sacked Nathan Jones and could now turn to the American.

TBR’s View: Skubala needs clarity from Leeds and quickly

Whether or not he’s going to be the manager long-term is another question but in terms of Everton, Skubala could do with getting some comms.

If he’s going to be taking the game, then he needs to let the players know. That way they can get their heads down and work hard all week, without distraction.

Leeds v Everton is a huge game. And clearly, behind the scenes, the Leeds board aren’t willing to rush. It seemed like Schreuder was nailed on to get the job yesterday. Now, it seems Leeds are back to square one.