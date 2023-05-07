Leandro Trossard names two Arsenal teammates who could be managers one day











Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has said he could see Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka becoming managers one day.

Trossard was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Newcastle United this afternoon, via Football Daily.

Both teams will be desperate to win to keep their respective hopes of a title challenge or top-four finish alive.

Newcastle has proven to be one of the hardest grounds in the league to visit.

Teams rarely could away with anything, thanks in part to their brilliant defence.

In recent weeks they’ve also added plenty of goals, as Arsenal’s north London neighbours discovered.

Leandro Trossard has already proven to be a fantastic addition to the Arsenal squad since his January move.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s been unfortunate not to play more minutes and delivers every time Mikel Arteta calls on him.

Trossard is one of Arsenal’s more experienced players, alongside Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka.

The Belgian has now suggested both players could become managers one day.

It’s not the more farfetched call, and they’re already preparing for life after playing.

Trossard back Xhaka and Elneny as future managers

Asked whom he could see potentially being a manager in the future, Trossard said: “Managers in the making? Yeah, could be Mo [Elneny], Granit [Xhaka].

“He could be, he’s getting older!”

Mohamed Elneny has already admitted he would love to become a coach at Arsenal when he retires.

In a young squad, Trossard, Elneny and Xhaka will all be considered leaders by the rest of the team.

Mikel Arteta has fully put his trust in one of the youngest squads in the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As a young coach himself, he’s likely a brilliant example to any prospective managers in the squad.

Right now, all he’ll want his players to be concentrating on is their game against Newcastle this afternoon.

He could be about to drop Trossard and one of his Arsenal teammates out of the starting line-up.

The Belgian is one of the best impact substitutes in the league, although Arteta may be hoping he doesn’t need to bring on more attackers as the game develops.

