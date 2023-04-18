Mohamed Elneny says he wants to become an Arsenal coach as soon as he retires











Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has claimed he would love to become a coach at the club as soon as he retires.

The Egyptian midfielder was talking to The Independent as he continues to recover from a season-ending injury.

It’s been a tough season for the 30-year-old, who has spent much of this campaign on the side lines.

Initially Thomas Partey’s back-up, Elneny was ruled out with a knee injury in January.

It forced the Gunners to move in the transfer market, and they settled on bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite his injury and status in the squad, Arsenal decided to reward Elneny with a contract extension.

He was delighted that the club wanted him to stay, and even reportedly rejected offers from other clubs.

Elneny has now made it clear that he wants to become a coach at Arsenal once his playing career ends.

He’s already been doing his badges, and could join the host of ex-players already working behind-the-scenes at London Colney.

Elneny wants to become Arsenal coach

Asked by The Independent what he wants to do after hanging up his boots, Elneny said: “I have done by B licence and in July I start the A licence – I want to take the badges because when I finish football I will be ready to go straight into coaching.

“Of course, it would be my plan to coach at Arsenal, I know how good the coaches at this club are but if there is a place for me then I would be happy to stay.

“I think it adds something to have been a player here; Mikel, Per, Jack – they care so much because they feel like they are a part of this family. When you are a coach you have to care even more.”

The £5m midfielder is a popular member of the squad, and is currently their longest serving player.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He only made five appearances in the league before his campaign came to an end, with his only start coming against Fulham in August.

Elneny recently claimed he hoped Manchester City would win the Champions League this season.

The hope is that it will distract them from their Premier League title race against the Gunners.

All Elneny can do now is watch from the side lines and continue to dream of becoming an Arsenal coach one day.

