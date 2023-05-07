Arsenal expected to drop two big names for clash with Newcastle











Mikel Arteta is expected to make some changes to his starting XI as Arsenal prepare to take on Newcastle United today.

The Gunners know that anything but a win will be effectively handing the title to Manchester City. It means the pressure will be on and Arteta will have to get his team selection bang on.

Arteta does have options at his disposal. And after making a couple of changes last week, he is expected to alter things again.

Arsenal make changes

According to The Evening Standard, the duo of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard are the two most likely to lose their places in the starting XI.

A return for Thomas Partey and top scorer Gabriel Martinelli is expected. The pair have both been instrumental in Arsenal’s form this season and given the magnitude of this game, are likely to come back in.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle will know themselves that a win will all but cement their Champions League spot. In that respect, it makes the task for Arsenal even tougher.

Mikel Arteta saw his team bounce back from defeat against Man City to comfortably beat Chelsea in midweek. The Gunners boss, then, will be hoping for more of the same today.

TBR’s View: Martinelli has to play

While it’s open to debate about Thomas Partey coming back in, the inclusion of Gabi Martinelli is a must for the Gunners.

The Brazilian has been electric all season long and Arteta will need him at his best if they’re to get a result today.

For Arsenal, their season really rests on this game today. Lose, and the title is basically Man City’s. Win, and it just keeps the pressure on a little bit as the games trickle down.

One thing is for sure, though, and that’s that both teams will be looking to go all out to win today.