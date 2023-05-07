'Blows your mind': Trossard says he's been amazed by how hard Arsenal man works to be perfect











Leandro Trossard has suggested that it blows your mind sometimes when you see the lengths Mikel Arteta goes to to be perfect in his job as Arsenal boss.

The Belgian was speaking to Sky Sports News (broadcast on 7/5; 10:02) ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Newcastle United on Sunday, with Arsenal looking to close the gap to one point.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, whatever happens this season, it has been a remarkable campaign for Arsenal – regardless of what some pundits say. Few would have anticipated that Mikel Arteta would guide his team into the title picture.

Trossard praises Mikel Arteta

Arteta has certainly established himself as an elite manager. And it seems that he almost surprises some of his own players with the standards he sets.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leandro Trossard was asked about what it is like to play under the Spaniard. And he suggested that he has been taken aback by the demands of the Arsenal boss since his arrival in the January transfer window.

“He’s so detailed I would say. He doesn’t like surprises so I think he works so much on everything. He always has an answer for you ready if you have a question,” he told Sky Sports News.

“So he wants to be perfect at his job and that’s what blows your mind sometimes that he is that way. I think it gives that energy to the players as well that you want to be perfect as well. And I think he’s a top manager.”

It is not that surprising to hear Trossard’s comments. There have been plenty of occasions during Arteta’s tenure where other managers would have second-guessed what they were doing.

From the outside, there have been numerous times when Arteta appeared to be on the brink of losing his job. But he never deviated from his principles and what he was trying to do at the Emirates.

He had complete belief in the vision he had for the Gunners. And that is now reaping major rewards with Arsenal heading back to the Champions League next season and still in contention to win the Premier League title this term.