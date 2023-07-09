PSG are now reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur club captain Hugo Lloris this summer.

That’s according to a report from Duncan Castles in the Daily Record.

It’s been clear for some time that Hugo Lloris’s time at Tottenham is set to come to an end.

He’s been an integral part of at Spurs for over a decade but appears to have been replaced this summer.

If we exclude the loan signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro being made permanent, then Ange Postecoglou’s first move in the transfer market was to bring in a goalkeeper.

After being linked with David Raya for some time, it was Empoli shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario who eventually arrived in North London.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Italian was sensational in Serie A last season and despite being handed the number 13 shirt, is expected to be Postecoglou’s number one.

Tottenham are now looking to move Lloris on and PSG have shown an interest in the Frenchman.

He’s previously been linked with Inter Milan or just being released on a free transfer.

However, Daniel Levy may have spotted an opportunity to cash in on the 36-year-old.

PSG interested in Tottenham captain Lloris

The report from the Daily Record suggests PSG want to bring Lloris back to French football after more than 10 years away.

They go on to say that Daniel Levy will ‘seek a transfer fee’ from PSG for Lloris.

However, a deal might not be as straightforward as that.

PSG will need to move on Keylor Navas before they can make a move for the goalkeeper.

The Costa Rican impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season.

However, Steve Cooper’s side haven’t moved to sign him a permanent deal at this time.

A move to PSG to sit on the bench may make sense for Lloris should he leave Tottenham.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It would allow him to pass on a wealth of experience to a team that are now focusing on promoting home-grown talent.

The £100,000-a-week goalkeeper could do the same job at Spurs.

However, with Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman all currently in the first-team alongside Vicario, at least one goalkeeper needs to move on before the season starts.