Club now ready to make bid for ‘fantastic’ Spurs player as they prepare to sell £40m star to PL rival

Inter Milan are now ready to make their move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as they close in on selling Andre Onana to Manchester United for £40 million.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (9/7; page 72), which notes that the Spurs captain is the Nerazzurri’s top target to replace the outgoing Onana.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It would be no surprise to see Hugo Lloris leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in this window. Unfortunately, the Frenchman’s form has been in decline for some time.

Inter ready to make Hugo Lloris move

Spurs have also signed Guglielmo Vicario at the start of the transfer window. So Lloris could well be set for a frustrating time should he remain in North London.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The Sunday Mirror (9/7; page 72) reports that Andre Onana is closing in on a near-£40 million move to Manchester United to replace David De Gea.

And with that, Inter are ready to make their bid for Lloris. It is noted that the Serie A side had initially been looking at Vicario as Onana’s possible replacement.

It looks to be a move that all parties will be happy with. Sadly, Lloris’ form had become a bit of an issue for Tottenham. Certainly, he did not appear to be at the level required to really help Tottenham get themselves back up the Premier League table.

But Lloris played in a World Cup final last season. So he will feel that he still has plenty to offer. And thus, you could never really see him staying and keeping the bench warm.

He has been a ‘fantastic‘ servant for Tottenham. But Lloris may not be ready to step away from being a number one at the highest level just yet.