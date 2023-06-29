Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly willing to let Hugo Lloris leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Spurs have completed the signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and the Italian is expected to be the new first-choice goalkeeper at the club next season.

That pushes Lloris out of the door, and Le Parisien claim that Tottenham could let him walk away for nothing.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham signed Hugo Lloris from Lyon all the way back in the summer of 2012.

The Frenchman, branded as ‘fantastic’ by Mauricio Pochettino (Guardian), has been a brilliant servant for Spurs for well over a decade now and has been the captain for more than half of his time in North London.

Over the last two or three years, however, Lloris hasn’t been at the level he was once at. The Frenchman has made multiple mistakes that have cost Spurs, and replacing him this summer was a priority.

Vicario has been brought in to do just that, and Lloris is now expected to leave the club to finish off his career elsewhere – perhaps back home in France.

Daniel Levy isn’t usually the type of guy to let any of his players go away for little or no money. The report, however, claims he is about to release Lloris from his contract.

It has been reported that Spurs are now ‘very likely’ to let him go for free for ‘services rendered’. They don’t want to stand in his way as he finds a new club for himself.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham are absolutely right to let Lloris go on a free transfer.

The sentimental way to look it at would be that Spurs are releasing him as a gesture of appreciation for everything he has done for the club over the last decade.

The practical reason, however, is that nobody is going to pay big money to sign a 36-year-old, and releasing him for free would mean Spurs would save up on £100,000 (Spotrac) every week from his wages.

Either way, Lloris will be viewed by Tottenham fans as a fantastic servant for the football club for years to come.