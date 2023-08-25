Presenter Laura Woods has reacted to trending on social media after an interview with Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison.

Woods and Ally McCoist did an interview with the 26-year-old for TNT Sports.

They discussed a variety of topics including the conversation James Maddison and Ange Postecoglou had before he joined Spurs and his loan spell at Aberdeen.

However, Woods – a well-known Arsenal fan – made a comment that she wished that Maddison had headed to the Emirates this summer.

Maddison has already shown Tottenham fans that he’s the real deal in his first two appearances.

A pair of assists in his debut against Brentford was followed up with a brilliant performance at home against Manchester United.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He was spotted leaving the ground on crutches that evening and it’s unknown whether he’ll be available this weekend to face Bournemouth.

Woods has now shared how Tottenham fans reacted to her comments about Maddison.

It’s safe to say some of them weren’t particularly impressed.

Woods shares reaction to interview with Tottenham star Maddison

Posting on social media, Woods said: “Just got off a flight and see I’m trending for upsetting Spurs fans. Wonderful.”

After a very disappointing campaign last year, there’s already a lot more hope around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou has promised exciting football and so far he’s delivered.

The Australian coach is not going to turn Spurs into world beaters immediately and there are still issues to iron out.

He needs to move players on before the transfer window closes and would probably like at least another centre-back and striker after losing Harry Kane.

However, bringing in James Maddison looks like inspired business with the England international providing the creativity Spurs have lacked for a long time.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Despite not being the quickest, he’s brilliant at setting the tempo for a match, slowing things down when necessary before launching blistering counterattacks.

It’s understandable why Woods would want Maddison at Arsenal and she’ll be hoping he doesn’t perform too well for rivals Tottenham.

If Spurs can bring in a prolific striker to feed off all the chances he creates then they’re in for a serious treat.