Journalist concerned as ‘outstanding’ Tottenham player hobbles away from stadium

Despite an excellent win against Manchester United, there’s growing concern over an injury to Tottenham Hotspurs’ James Maddison.

That’s via journalist Alasdair Gold who relayed reports that Maddison was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sharing the information on X, Gold said that Maddison reassured journalists that it was just a precaution.

Gold said: “James Maddison spotted by journalists in the mixed zone leaving the stadium on crutches.

“He told them it was just a precaution. So fingers crossed on that.”

Maddison’s injury, although it seems minor, would be the only blip in an excellent display from Tottenham.

Of course they rode their luck at times with United’s chances, but Ange Postecoglou’s side looked very exciting in the second half.

Spurs travel to Bournemouth next Saturday and will be hoping that Maddison is fit and raring to go.

Maddison is already key to this Tottenham side and the club would struggle to replace him should an injury be significant.

Giovani Lo Celso would be the most obvious deputy if needed, but fans will hope Maddison is fine.

Maddison comes away from Tottenham victory with an injury

As well as Maddison impressing against Manchester United, Pape Matar Sarr was excellent.

Alongside the ever impressive Yves Bissouma, Sarr of course capped his display with the opening goal.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The midfield three look like they could work perfectly in this new and exciting Postecoglou era.

Bissouma and Sarr do feel like new signings in North London, another ode to their new manager who has revived the form of several players.

Pedro Porro was a surprise recall at right-back yesterday and thrived in a deeper position he’s often struggled to grasp in the past.

And although there’s a slight injury concern for ‘outstanding’ Maddison, Tottenham do have so much to be positive about right now.

Four points to start the season but more importantly there is infinite optimism about what can be achieved in this new era.