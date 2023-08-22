James Maddison has only played two league games for Tottenham, but he already looks like a revelation.

The midfielder pulled all of the strings against Brentford on the opening day of the season, while he was brilliant once again against Manchester United at the weekend.

There’s been very little to say about Maddison’s game so far in a negative sense. However, while analysing the midfielder’s performance for Premier League Productions, Tim Sherwood did point out one flaw.

Not once, but twice, Sherwood noted that Maddison isn’t blessed with lightning pace, claiming that the 26-year-old isn’t a player he wouldn’t mind marking as he wouldn’t hurt him with his movement too much.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Maddison not quick

Sherwood gave his verdict on the £45m man.

“Maddison there has just run past three players, and he’s not the quickest player in the world, but he has ability. He loves it there. The fans love a maverick player, he needs to be that maverick, but he needs to be consistent in his performances, he’s not at Leicester anymore, Norwich or Aberdeen, he’s at Tottenham now, and he’s going to be the main man,” Sherwood said.

“Maddison is obviously the icing on the cake, he has the guile, he has the awareness, if I see Maddison get on the ball I’m running, if I see Sarr on the ball I would try to create space for Maddison. I wouldn’t mind marking Maddison, because he wouldn’t hurt me with his movement and he hasn’t got pace. The other two would wear me down and keep going up and down.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Fast mind

James Maddison is no Usain Bolt, that’s for sure, but he’s rarely slowing the game down on the pitch.

Indeed, while he doesn’t run particularly quickly, he’s always one step ahead of the game in his mind. He can pick out a pass before anyone else has even had a chance to see it, and that’s why he’s so good in a quick, attack-minded team.

Could Maddison be a bit quicker? Of course he could, but his game is about so much more than just speed.